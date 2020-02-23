Red-Light cams in Tigard shut down over incomplete permits

The city did not have the necessary permits for the cameras

Tigard’s photo red-light enforcement cameras have been shut off following the discovery that construction permit requirements required by the Oregon Department of Transportation hadn’t been met.

To date, no $265 citations have been mailed out and none will be sent out until the issue is resolved.

Tigard Police Lt. Neil Charlton said ODOT had granted the city a requested right-of-way permit to work in the intersections along Highway 99W, a state-owned roadway, and a third-party contractor informed the city that the system was “live and operable.”

However, when Tigard reached the Feb. 11 date it had planned to start issuing citations for its first photo enforcement camera at Highway 99W and Hall Boulevard, ODOT informed the city it hadn’t been notified to come out for a final inspection to complete the permitting process, according to Charlton.

“We shut down our approval process and I ordered all events captured by the cameras to be rejected, violation or not,” Charlton said. “I can say with assurance that no citations were issued at all because our approvers never saw anything from the ‘Go Live’ period for citable events due to the lag time for someone running the red light to that crossing our approver’s computer screen.”

Charlton said he plans to meet with the contractor and ODOT officials on Thursday to find out the status of the permit process and see when the cameras will be switched on again.

At the same time, no citations have been issued by the photo enforcement camera at Highway 99W and 72nd Avenue because of a grace period had still been in effect. A third camera at Highway 99W and Durham Road has yet to be switched on.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner