Regal Cinemas recently closed its Tigard location. It continues to operate another theater at Bridgeport Village. (PMG photo: Jaime Valdez)

The national theater chain has been closing theaters nationwide since 2022

Pamplin Media Group is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — Regal Cinemas’ Tigard movie theater, 11626 S.W. Pacific Highway, has shut down.

A notice on their website states: “Regal Tigard has closed. You can still enjoy the best place to watch a movie at these nearby theatres: Bridgeport Village, Pioneer Place, Lloyd Center.”

Messages sent to Regal Cinemas’ Knoxville, Tennessee, corporate offices for comment were not immediately returned.

However, the national theater chain has been closing theaters nationwide since last year.

Last September, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, which was at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, shut its doors. The theater had been serving Sherwood since 2000.

In January, CNN reported Regal Cinemas would close 39 movie theaters throughout the country, four months after its parent company declared bankruptcy. Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason for the closures.

The Regal Tigard cinemas shutdown does not mean Tigard is without a movie theater.

Regal’s Bridgeport Village Stadium, which opened in 2005, remains open. So too is Joy Cinema, 11959 S.W. Pacific Highway, which features first-run movies and older movies.