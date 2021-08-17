Residents advised to shelter in place due to broken gas line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some residents in Tualatin are being advised to shelter in place after a gas line broke.

Crews responded to a broken gas line near 105th Avenue and Moratoc Drive, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue tweeted on Tuesday morning. Northwest Natural says nearby homes should shelter in place as opposed to evacuating.

Roads in the area are closed as crews work to repair the break. Tualatin Police are on the scene to assist with traffic control.

There is no word yet on what caused the break.

This is a developing story.