Residents advised to shelter in place due to broken gas line

Washington County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic tvfr 01222018_1516665581417.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some residents in Tualatin are being advised to shelter in place after a gas line broke.

Crews responded to a broken gas line near 105th Avenue and Moratoc Drive, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue tweeted on Tuesday morning. Northwest Natural says nearby homes should shelter in place as opposed to evacuating.

Roads in the area are closed as crews work to repair the break. Tualatin Police are on the scene to assist with traffic control.

There is no word yet on what caused the break.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss