Residents flee as wildfires rage in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are being forced to flee their homes in droves as Level 3 “GO” evacuations have been issued in two separate communities in Washington County.
Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night a wildfire, referred to as the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, was burning south of Midway. As of Wednesday morning, the blaze reached over 2,000 acres.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the following:
- SW Weaver Drive
- SW Wildfire Drive
- NE Brooks Lane
- NE Jaquith Lane
- NE Ellis Lane
- NE Mountain Top Road
- NE Bald Peak Road
- NE McCormick Road
- NE Bryan Creek
- NE Quarter Mile Lane
- NE Chehalem Drive
- NE Hillside Drive
- SW Buckhaven Road north to SW McCormick Hill Road up to Vanderschuere Road
- East of SW Neugebauer Road to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd
- SW Herd Lane
- SW Hideaway Lane
- SW Forest Park Road
- SW Strawberry Hill Drive
- SW Fernhollow
- SW Bryanna Court
- SW Wildhaven Lane
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says although the fire is not under control, crews feel as if they have the upper hand. Thankfully, no homes have been lost at this time. However, three barns have burned.
Chief Ulven also said 911 is getting flooded with calls from people in Washington County reporting smoke and an orange glow. She’s asking people to only call 911 if they see flames — otherwise, it backlogs their emergency system.
Powerline Fire
Level 3 evacuations have also been ordered for the entire community of Cherry Grove near Hagg Lake as the so-called Powerline Fire reached 50 acres. The fire, originally dubbed the Stimson Mainline Fire, began early Tuesday morning in the hills south of the Hagg Lake dam near Gaston. Officials said it sparked from a downed power line.
Cherry Grove residents were under a Level 1 “Get Ready” order Tuesday morning but constant strong winds fanned the fire and residents were suddenly told to leave immediately. But many people in the area have livestock to save, complicating their efforts to evacuate. A KOIN 6 News crew watched trailer after trailer full of animals leaving the area.High winds keep thousands powerless in Oregon, SW Washington
Hagg Lake has officially been closed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Boat access and park use have been prohibited.
Crews fighting the fire near Hagg Lake were reinforced with firefighters from Clatsop County: from Nehalem Bay to Astoria to Gearhart.
