Residents flee as wildfires rage in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are being forced to flee their homes in droves as Level 3 “GO” evacuations have been issued in two separate communities in Washington County.

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night a wildfire, referred to as the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, was burning south of Midway. As of Wednesday morning, the blaze reached over 2,000 acres.

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the following:

SW Weaver Drive

SW Wildfire Drive

NE Brooks Lane

NE Jaquith Lane

NE Ellis Lane

NE Mountain Top Road

NE Bald Peak Road

NE McCormick Road

NE Bryan Creek

NE Quarter Mile Lane

NE Chehalem Drive

NE Hillside Drive

SW Buckhaven Road north to SW McCormick Hill Road up to Vanderschuere Road

East of SW Neugebauer Road to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd

SW Herd Lane

SW Hideaway Lane

SW Forest Park Road

SW Strawberry Hill Drive

SW Fernhollow

SW Bryanna Court

SW Wildhaven Lane

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says although the fire is not under control, crews feel as if they have the upper hand. Thankfully, no homes have been lost at this time. However, three barns have burned.

Chief Ulven also said 911 is getting flooded with calls from people in Washington County reporting smoke and an orange glow. She’s asking people to only call 911 if they see flames — otherwise, it backlogs their emergency system.

NOW: A second wildfire erupted in Washington County south of Midway. Here is the glow from SW Neugebauer Rd. Level 3 evacuation GO orders expanded >> READ: https://t.co/T8gSo6JX4F pic.twitter.com/LZc0iebOgB — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) September 9, 2020

Powerline Fire

Level 3 evacuations have also been ordered for the entire community of Cherry Grove near Hagg Lake as the so-called Powerline Fire reached 50 acres. The fire, originally dubbed the Stimson Mainline Fire, began early Tuesday morning in the hills south of the Hagg Lake dam near Gaston. Officials said it sparked from a downed power line.

Cherry Grove residents were under a Level 1 “Get Ready” order Tuesday morning but constant strong winds fanned the fire and residents were suddenly told to leave immediately. But many people in the area have livestock to save, complicating their efforts to evacuate. A KOIN 6 News crew watched trailer after trailer full of animals leaving the area.High winds keep thousands powerless in Oregon, SW Washington

Hagg Lake has officially been closed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Boat access and park use have been prohibited.

Crews fighting the fire near Hagg Lake were reinforced with firefighters from Clatsop County: from Nehalem Bay to Astoria to Gearhart.