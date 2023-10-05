Maria Negrete, 45, was a single mother with five children.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a woman killed by and hit-and-run driver in Tigard last month is asking the public’s help to solve the case.

Investigators told KOIN 6 that Maria Negrete, 45, was riding in the car with her boyfriend on Southwest Hall Boulevard when the couple stopped to get something thrown out the window.

That’s when police say Negrete was hit by another driver, who then took off.

Negrete was rushed to the hospital where she died two days later.

She was a single mother of five children.

With no leads on a suspect, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.