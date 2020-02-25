Road reopens after head-on crash, 2 drivers injured

A head-on crash injured at least one person on Feb. 25, 2020. (Beaverton PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Beaverton, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police were on the scene along with Oregon Department of Transportation and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. All lanes were closed in both directions on SW Canyon Road at Southwest Copel Street after the crash, but have since reopened.

According to police, both drivers suffered minor injuries. They were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

