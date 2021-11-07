Rose Parade float honors Forest Grove girl

Abigail Robinson's likeness will be part of Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of two Forest Grove girls who died in a tragic accident in 2013 will be honored in the 2022 New Year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

Abigail Robinson was 11 when she and her 6-year-old stepsister, Anna Dieter-Eckert, died when they were run over while playing in a leaf pile in front of their home.

Sunday, the family put the finishing touches on a floragraph depicting Abigail. Her likeness will be part of Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade.

“Abigail was going to be a senior in 2020 and so for us, since our daughters have gone to heaven, it always seems that things happen when they’re supposed to happen. She was going to be a senior. This was the way we were going to be able to honor her,” Susan Dieter-Robinson said.

Abigail was a registered organ donor whose donations gave life to others.

For more information on organ donation, visit Donate Life’s website.