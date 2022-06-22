PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Westbound traffic is along Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road Wednesday after a semi-truck lost part of its cargo of heavy steel plates, police said.

Traffic cameras show where the semi truck reportedly lost part of its cargo on SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road, June 22, 2022. (Courtesy/ODOT)

The crash happened just east of SW Martinazzi Avenue, police said in a Tweet at 12:40 p.m. Traffic cameras show the scene where the semi is reportedly blocking the right westbound lane.

Authorities told drivers to expect long delays as the road will be partially closed for “some time.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area entirely, if possible.

For the latest updates on traffic, visit ODOT’s interactive map here.