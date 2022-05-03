PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Following a KOIN 6 News investigation into elected officials in Washington County accused of mistreating their employees, a state senator has pulled her endorsements of Chair Kathryn Harrington and auditor John Hutzler.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward said “with a heavy heart I have withdrawn my endorsements for Washington County Commission Chair Kathryn Harrington’s & Auditor John Hutzler’s re-election bids. The reports on their harassment and mistreatment of employees are credible. Such behavior is unacceptable in any context.”

Additionally, Senator Janeen Sollman of Hillsboro is calling on fellow democrats to rescind endorsements of both adding “we must expect more from our leaders. In this case, Washington County governance depends on it.”