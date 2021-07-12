EB Hwy 26 reopens after hit-run hospitalizes pedestrian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eastbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed near the Brookwood Parkway following a serious crash on Monday.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, a 52-year-old man was walking alongside the shoulder of Highway 26 when he was struck by a box truck just after 5 a.m. The box truck reportedly fled the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of Highway 26 and nearby on-ramps were blocked off at Northeast Brookwood Parkway. All lanes have since reopened.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital. Although his injuries were serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers spoke to several witnesses, but they are still searching for the truck. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.