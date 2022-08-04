PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a large fire Thursday morning that spread to several outbuildings and vehicles in Sherwood.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were working a blaze at around 2:45 a.m. on Dahlke Lane. There were multiple RVS and vehicles on the property that caught fire.

Fire officials said five people were inside RVs but made it out safely.

Crews have since knocked down the flames and have the fire under control. However, an official with TVF&R told KOIN 6 they’re working cautiously because of a concern there could be propane tanks on the property. They also said crews had to shuttle in water on their own since there is no fire hydrant nearby.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information is released.