Sheriff IDs man killed in Aloha shooting

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed in Thursday’s Aloha shooting as 32-year-old Jeremy Covey, of Portland.

Gunfire was first reported Thursday afternoon near the 17800 block of SW Kinnaman Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. By the time deputies arrived, Corvey had already been transported to the Providence Urgent Care in Tanasbourne.

Corvey later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

