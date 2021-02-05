Sherwood Ice Arena reopens under limited schedule

The facility opened its doors again Monday, after being shut down since Dec. 17, but only six skaters are allowed at a time

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Sherwood Ice Arena recently reopened on a limited schedule, effective Monday, Feb. 1.

The indoor skating facility announced on its website that it can host no more than six skaters for 45 minutes sessions, per Gov. Kate Brown’s recent executive orders related to indoor facilities reopening.

All sessions require online registration in advance by visiting info@sherwoodicearena.com and masks are required.

After being open for two decades, the Sherwood Ice Arena shut its doors on Dec. 17, after being threatened with state fines, according to its owner. That resulted in the layoffs of 17 employees the week before Christmas, and left the Winterhawks Skating Center in Beaverton, a development facility for the Portland Winterhawks, as the only other location in Washington County offering public skate times.

“Unless the county backtracks and forces us to close again, we think we’ll be able to remain open,” Alyssa DeTurk, Sherwood Ice Arena controller, wrote in an email Tuesday.