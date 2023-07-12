PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After police responded to a report of a dog fight, a Sherwood man was arrested for animal neglect, authorities said.

On March 19, 2023, Sherwood police said they responded to an in-progress dog fight report on SW Willamette Drive where they said they found a number of dogs acting aggressively and one dog unresponsive on the ground.

Officers said they eventually made contact with someone in the house and managed to get the unresponsive dog out and to a local animal hospital, but the dog passed away.

The necropsy showed evidence of long-term neglect or mistreatment which triggered an investigation.

Working with the Tualatin Animal Hospital, Washington County Animal Control, the Oregon Humane Society, and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, an officer with the Sherwood police said they conducted several interviews and follow-ups and responded to subsequent reports of animal complaints at the same home.

According to the officer, they found that there was little access to food or water at the house and there were up to nine dogs in the backyard at a time.

Authorities sat the dogs’ owner, Jonathon Lundbom, 38, couldn’t be found during the investigation despite several attempts at contacting him. As the investigation continued police said probable cause was found and Lundbom was charged with second-degree animal neglect. He was eventually arrested on July 7.

Lundbom has numerous prior charges including fourth-degree assault, strangulation, menacing and unlawful possession of cocaine.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are working to find a solution for what to do with the remaining dogs.