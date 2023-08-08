PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local teenager “miraculously” suffered only minor injuries after falling through a rooftop skylight at Sherwood Middle School last month.

“Recently, a teenager fell through a skylight and into the school,” Sherwood PD said. “Thankfully, and miraculously, he only received minor injuries but could’ve easily been seriously injured.”

Photos taken from the scene of the fall. (Sherwood PD)





Sherwood School District spokesperson Christine Andregg told KOIN 6 News that the student was injured after illegally climbing onto the roof of the school.

“We are grateful to have received the report from the police department that the student received only minor injuries,” Andregg said. “Our Facilities team is reviewing the roof access points of buildings throughout the district and taking steps to limit roof access accordingly. Due to student confidentiality, we do not have any additional details to share at this time.”

Sherwood PD said that the fall is related to an ongoing issue involving teenagers climbing onto the rooftops of various Sherwood School District schools and “playing around.” When asked about the issue, Andregg deferred to Sherwood PD’s statements.

“We shouldn’t have to say this but here we are,” Sherwood PD said. “Parents, please chat with your teenagers about the dangers of playing on the roof of school buildings and more specifically, to not climb up there.”