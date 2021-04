S. Beech between 20th and 21st is closed at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “suspicious device” was found inside a stolen vehicle in Cornelius and Washington County deputies have closed roads in the area.

Deputies stopped the car on S. Beech between 20th and 21st shortly before 7:30 p.m. When they spotted the device, they closed those roads and asked people to avoid the area and residents to stay in their homes, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

