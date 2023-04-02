Nathan Beach, 18, was arrested after this stolen U-Haul crashed into another vehicle in Hillsboro, April 2, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The crash of a stolen U-Haul truck into another vehicle led to the arrest of an 18-year-old in Gresham and left one person hospitalized, police said Sunday.

The stolen U-Haul was spotted near NE 181st and Halsey. When an officer tried to stop the truck the driver fled east on Halsey, officials said.

But the truck crashed into another vehicle near 19511 NE Halsey. The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The suspect, Nathan Beach, was also taken to the hospital to be treated before being taken into custody, officials said.

It’s unclear at this writing if Beach remains in the hospital, but police said he will face charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and a felony charge for trying to elude police.