Student reports men in van approached in Aloha, offered ride

Champions Park in Aloha, as seen on the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District website, October 29, 2021

Student was walking through Champions Park in Aloha on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A middle school student walking home from school was approached by two men in a van who asked if he wanted a ride home, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday when the Mountainview Middle School student was walking home through Champions Park in Aloha, officials said. The van — a white Ford van, possibly an Econoline — drove by, then stopped and asked the student the question.

The student ran toward adults in the area and the van took off.

The men in the van were described as white and wearing work clothes — yellow Carhartt style overalls with black hoodies underneath, officials said. The driver had a British accent, and both men were said to have brown hair and a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency line at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office — 503.629.0111.