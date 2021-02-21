Suit: Student suffers brain injury from filmed attack

A student who attends Westview High School is suing the Beaverton School District and Washington County. The complaint follows an alleged attack by another student that was filmed during school hours. (Portland Tribune)

BEAVERTON, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A Beaverton student says she was bullied and threatened by another student and that staff and a resource officer at Westview High School did not adequately discipline the student prior to a publicized attack.

A state lawsuit recently filed against the Beaverton School District and Washington County seeks $400,000 in noneconomic damages, $25,000 to cover medical expenses, and attorney’s fees.

After the student received written and oral bullying and threats of violence, the instances were reported to school staff — including a resource officer — by the student’s mother, according to the lawsuit. The student who made the threats was then “not adequately disciplined for the bullying and threats and was allowed to remain a student at Westview High School,” the suit adds.

It also says that the student who wasn’t disciplined paid another student to attack the plaintiff, who also is African American.

“Prior to the attack, plan of the attack was spread amongst Westview High School students so that students could gather to watch and videotape the attack,” said the lawsuit. “Many students did watch and film the attack.”

The complaint added that both students were allowed to remain at Westview High School within days of the attack.

As a result of the attack, the plaintiff alleges she suffered injuries including a traumatic brain injury, back pain and changes to her vision.

The complaint asserts the Beaverton School District and Washington County failed to adequately investigate the threats of violence against the special needs student. It also says the defendants did not adequately discipline the alleged bully for making threats of violence and failed to protect the plaintiff while she was on the school’s campus.

As for the second claim for relief for discrimination, the plaintiff alleges that Westview High School is a “place for public accommodation,” which does not allow discrimination on account of race. The lawsuit adds that at least part of the motivation for the negligence of the defendants was the plaintiff’s race.

The school district declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.