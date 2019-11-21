Crash suspect in custody after barricading in home

Isaiah Mohr was booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody after crashing a stolen SUV into a home and then barricading himself inside another home, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began Thursday morning with a hit-and-run crash near the area of SW 198th Avenue. The driver took off but was spotted near the 16000 block of SW Timberland Drive a short time later.

The suspect was taken into custody after Washington County Sheriff’s Office teams negotiated with him. (WCSO)

The suspect hit two deputy patrol cars as he tried to flee. One of the deputies was hurt.

The SUV took off and was traveling on SW 170th Avenue when the driver tried to turn west on SW Sugar Plum Lane but instead crashed through a home, deputies said. The driver got out and ran to a nearby house on SW 171st Avenue where he broke in and barricaded himself inside. Deputies said they could see him make a sandwich for himself in the kitchen.

A woman who was home at the time was able to escape safely.

A massive police response surrounded the home and a tactical negotiation team was eventually able to get the suspect into custody “using a chemical to encourage him to come out.”

A mugshot of Isaiah Mohr, Nov. 21, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Four schools nearby were briefly in lockout but the lockout was lifted around 1 p.m.

Deputies identified the suspect as Isaiah Mohr. He was treated at a hospital for exposure to pepper spray and booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges including 1st-degree burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A 10-month-old cat went missing after a stranger broke into its home in Aloha, Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy to KOIN)

The owner of the home that was broken into said her 10-month-old cat went missing during the ordeal. Her husband said the suspect left a mess, including broken eggs in the kitchen.

The deputy who was hurt in the collision was treated at a hospital and released.

The lockouts at all four schools have been lifted. Please be advised that law enforcement activity in the area could affect dismissal traffic and buses for some schools. — Beaverton Schools (@BeavertonSD) November 21, 2019

#breaking SW 170th/SW Oak closed. Suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a house after ramming two deputies. One deputy injured but will be ok. Suspect inside a home which police have surrounded. pic.twitter.com/VV6bktSUOy — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 21, 2019