PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a man suspected of threatening a woman with a gun — leading to a six-hour standoff with police.

The incident began at the Greenburg Apartments around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, where Tigard police say 36-year-old Jacob Gorham threatened a woman in an apartment with a gun. She and another witness were able to get out safely on their own.

Over the next few hours, law enforcement tried to talk to Gorham via calls, text messages and loud hails on a megaphone. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday the man came outside and was taken into custody to the Washington County Jail. He’s facing attempted rape, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing charges. He is also being held on an existing, outstanding warrant.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit and an officer from the Washington County Mental Health Response Team responded to the scene.