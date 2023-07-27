It's unclear whether the authorities' gunfire struck the suspect or if he shot himself

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who authorities say shot at multiple deputies — critically injuring one — in Tualatin on Wednesday has been identified, but the cause of his own demise remains unclear.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, Washington County deputies went to the Timbers at Tualatin apartments complex to serve a court-ordered eviction notice to 34-year-old Kristafer Graves just before 10:30 a.m. That’s when the man allegedly opened fire on them before the deputies could even reach him, striking one deputy in the process.

Authorities fired back as Graves retreated into his apartment, according to officials. While he barricaded himself in his unit, the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) responded and secured the area.

Once the TNT was able to access Graves’ apartment, they discovered him dead in the bathroom, officials say. Yet, it’s unclear whether the authorities’ gunfire struck the man or if he shot himself — an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

The deputy injured in the incident was shot “multiple times in his body,” according to Washington County Sheriff spokesperson Anel Ceric. The deputy was hospitalized and remains in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

“We can’t talk about or identify the injured deputy, I want you to know that I know him. He is an incredible person. He is a complete professional. He is compassionate. He is also resilient and tenacious. This tragedy reminds us today that police work can be very dangerous,” said Sheriff Pat Garrett.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the Washington County Major Crimes Team. No other information has been released at this time.

