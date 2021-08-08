Suspects sought in North Plains crime spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for a string of crimes in North Plains early Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office said it first became aware of the incidents when someone reported a stolen vehicle in the 20300 block of Northwest Stewart Lane in North Plains. Later, another vehicle was reported stolen in the 28800 block of Northwest Keenon Street.
Throughout the day Saturday, investigators say 21 people reported incidents. Some said their vehicles had been broken into. Some had items stolen from their cars, and one person said the suspect used a garage door opener from their unlocked car to open a garage and steal items from inside.
Deputies have collected evidence and surveillance video from several crime scenes, but are asking North Plains residents to check their home security cameras for relevant video on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Anyone with useful video or with information on the crimes should call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.
Crimes were reported in the following areas:
- 10000 block of NW Bartlett Loop
- 10000 block of NW Curtis Street
- 28800 block of NW Keenon Street
- 28700 block of NW Shaddon Street
- 28800 block of NW Shaddon Street
- 30200 block of NW Stewart Lane
- 32100 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 32200 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 32300 block of NW Wascoe Street
- 10000 block of NW 209th Avenue
- 10500 block of NW 285th Drive
- 10600 block of NW 285th Drive
- 10500 block of NW 289th Ave
- 10600 block of NW 303rd Place
- 10300 block of NW 307th Ave
- 10900 block of NW 318th Avenue