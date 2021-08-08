Suspects sought in North Plains crime spree

Investigators say two cars were stolen and several others were broken into

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for a string of crimes in North Plains early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it first became aware of the incidents when someone reported a stolen vehicle in the 20300 block of Northwest Stewart Lane in North Plains. Later, another vehicle was reported stolen in the 28800 block of Northwest Keenon Street.

Throughout the day Saturday, investigators say 21 people reported incidents. Some said their vehicles had been broken into. Some had items stolen from their cars, and one person said the suspect used a garage door opener from their unlocked car to open a garage and steal items from inside.

Deputies have collected evidence and surveillance video from several crime scenes, but are asking North Plains residents to check their home security cameras for relevant video on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with useful video or with information on the crimes should call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

Crimes were reported in the following areas: