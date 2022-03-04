PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District is in desperate need of 100 aquatic staff members, but can’t seem to find applicants. The shortage is keeping pools closed and kids from learning how to swim.

Holly Thompson, communication director for THPRD, calls the situation a crisis and said it’s been heartbreaking to see families disappointed to learn they can’t enroll their kids in swim lessons.

“We know how important and vital swim lessons are, like literally, it is a foundational skill that kids deserve to have access to, that can make a huge difference in their lives,” she said.

Typically in the winter, THPRD would have six pools open. With their limited staffing right now, they can only open two.

There are only enough instructors to teach two classes at a time in each pool. Normally, there would be six to nine classes running at the same time in a pool.

Thompson said spring registration opened on February 26 and only a fraction of the families who wanted to enroll their kids in swim lessons secured them. The rest will have to wait.

Parents so far have been understanding of the difficulties the district has had with hiring, but Thompson said they’re unhappy. She said they feel like their kids have missed out on extracurricular activities for the last two years during the pandemic and now that they feel comfortable participating, they can’t.

Thompson said the pandemic is part of the reason why THPRD is having a hard time finding employees. She said when the pools closed two years ago, their staff had to find other jobs.

Now, she’s asking people to come back.

“We really are hoping that if there are folks out there that are looking for a side hustle or you know, just a second opportunity or wanting to come out of retirement, just picking up one or two shifts a week could really make a difference,” she said.

Thompson said rehiring former employees or hiring people with aquatic employment backgrounds would be the fastest way to fill positions and open up more swim lesson classes, but she said they’re open to training anyone.

To help encourage applicants THPRD is offering free Red Cross certification training to become a lifeguard.

She said the peak hours for swim lessons are between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weeknights and on the weekends, which could work well as a second job for someone. She said the hours can be very flexible and THPRD will work with anyone who’s interested in the job to find a schedule that works for them.

“It really would be a gift of community service right now to help us teach kids how to swim,” she said.

While the district currently needs to hire 100 people, that number will grow to 150 to staff for the summer season. If they don’t hire more staff, then THPRD will go into the summer with only two pools open.

THPRD is currently looking at expanding its benefits and add more hiring incentives for lifeguards and swim instructors.

Anyone interested in applying can submit an application online.