T-4 days left for holiday shopping

Some stores will even have extended hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are 4 days left to get holiday gifts. As the countdown continued, Washington Square Mall was packed with last-minute shoppers Friday evening.

Saturday is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year—even beating out Black Friday. Nearly 150 million people are expected to shop. Keep in mind, there are 330 million people in the entire country.

Some stores will even have extended hours.

“Super busy, extremely busy,” said Christmas shopper Max Zimmer. “Every store that I’ve gone into has been like crowded. There’s no sizes at the clothing stores—everything is running slim. There’s not a lot of candles that I was just trying to get.”

If you still need to ship gifts, it will cost you. Folks can no longer ship first-class mail if they want things to arrive by Christmas. Priority mail’s deadline is tomorrow. For procrastinators, the priority mail express deadline is Monday, but that is going to cost even more.