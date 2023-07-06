PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding 16-year-old crashed a stolen vehicle into a power pole in Beaverton early Thursday morning, police allege.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a silver 2022 Ford Bronco heading south on SW 158th Avenue going 90 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle until they said they lost sight and didn’t pursue it.

A short while later, the deputy said they spotted the vehicle again — which was on its side, crashed into a PGE pole at the Merlo MAX station.

The deputy said they saw a teen get out of the car, who they later determined was the driver, and when checking on their condition the deputy said the teen fled into a wooded area near Merlo Station High School.

Within a minute, the deputy said they found the 16-year-old driver and detained them, sending them to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Other deputies arrived at the scene and found two more teens, ages 15 and 16, who were minorly injured. After treatment, they were returned to their parents.

Deputies also said they learned another 16-year-old fled the scene by foot but they did not locate them.

The Ford Bronco was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Portland authorities said, and the owner said that someone had entered their home and taken the keys and a wallet and reported that someone had attempted to use their credit card at several locations.