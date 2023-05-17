A 19-year-old was arrested after deputies said he drove 176 mph on I-5 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old driver was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said he was driving 176 miles per hour on Interstate 5.

Early Wednesday morning, a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was doing speed enforcement duty when they said they saw and heard a 2016 BMW M3 traveling south on the interstate.

When the deputy used Lidar, a tool to track speed, they said it showed the vehicle going 176 mph.

Working with other deputies in the area, authorities said they managed to catch up to the driver and pin them in when they stopped on an off-ramp. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Milo Schneider, is said to have cooperated with the deputies as he was arrested for reckless driving.

While investigating, deputies claim Schnieder admitted to going 183 mph at one point.