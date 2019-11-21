14-year-old drowns after swim practice in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old girl drowned in a Hillsboro public swimming pool Wednesday evening after swim team practice.

Hillsboro police said the Nabila Maazouz was found underwater at the Shute Park Aquatic and Recreation Center around 9:30 p.m.

Medics from Hillsboro Fire and Rescue tried to resuscitate her but she died.

The girl was a student at Oregon Episcopal School and a member of the Liberty High School swim team.

After swim practice, the team pulled the cover over the outdoor pool before getting out. They were leaving the rec center when they realized Nabila wasn’t there and she was found 20-25 minutes later in the water.

The aquatic center is closed Thursday while police investigate. Sgt. Eric Bunday said this is standard in the case of an “unattended death.”

“We’re still trying to find out why this happened,” Bunday said. “That’s the question we’re trying to get to the bottom of for the family, for the community and for this girl. This is a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone involved.”

OES Head of School Mo Copeland shared a statement saying the community is deeply saddened by her passing.

The entire OES community is deeply saddened by the loss of Nabila Maazouz, a ninth-grader at our school. Her passing will be felt profoundly throughout OES and beyond, and our hearts are with Nabila’s family and friends. Our counselors and chaplains are supporting students, faculty and staff who are grieving, and students are making use of quiet spaces on campus to reflect and share as they process this difficult news.