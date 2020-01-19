Teens accused of vandalizing theater with fire extinguisher

Cleanup costs are expected to reach thousands of dollars

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six teenagers are suspected of vandalizing Cornelius Theater with a fire extinguisher on Friday night.

Four of the youths were caught, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The cleanup costs are expected to reach thousands of dollars.

  • Photo Courtesy: WSCO Cornelius

