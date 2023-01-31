PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In less than two weeks, The Body Shop is closing its doors in the Washington Square Mall in Tigard.

A public relations representative for the company, Brooke Buonauro, said the store will close on Feb. 12, but did not provide an explanation for the closure. She said the company decided to not renew the lease.

Buonauro said The Body Shop’s Portland customers are still very important to them and the company encourages customers to shop online.

The Body Shop’s products are also sold at Ulta Beauty locations.