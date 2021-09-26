Tigard displays Black Lives Matter, Pride at Newberg match

Fans of the Tigard High School football team displayed banners showing support for the Black Lives Matter and Pride movements during their home game against the Newberg Tigers on Friday, Sept. 24. (PMG photo/Ryan Clarke)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Tigard High School’s football team kept the Newberg School Board’s controversial policies in the spotlight during the big game on Friday evening, Sept. 24.

With a large crowd of home-team supporters filling the bleachers of the Washington County stadium, the Tigard Tigers knelt as their announcer issued a booming rebuke of the ongoing ban of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ symbols in Newberg schools.

“As spectators, you are not required to cheer us on. All we expect is that you let each of us perform in an environment of safety, tolerance, acceptance and respect — we call it being a star,” said the announcer, senior football player Kellen Jolley.

“This means not threatening or ridiculing anyone in attendance based on their race, gender, age, color, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or religion,” he said, as many in the crowd cheered and waved flags representing the banned social movements.

The Tigard Tigers knelt during a speech from their public announcer who promoted the message that “greatness is hateless.” (PMG photo/Ryan Clarke)

“We want you to cheer,” Jolley continued. “Tigard High School, be loud, be proud, but be positive. Because greatness is hateless.”

Newberg’s football team, also called the Tigers, then began a heated match against Tigard’s team. Tigard ultimately prevailed in a close game, winning 27-23.

After weeks filled with controversy in Newberg — during which a Newberg High School student was revealed to be part of a racist “Slave Trade” Snapchat group — a school employee showed up to work in blackface, calling herself Rosa Parks in what she claimed was a protest against the “segregation” of the unvaccinated.

Lauren Pefferle has subsequently been fired, according to Pamplin Media Group sources.

Southridge High School’s girls soccer team knelt during the anthem in another protest against Newberg’s policies at Loran Douglas Field earlier this month.