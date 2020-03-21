Tigard home fire injures at least one person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a home fire Friday night in Tigard, firefighters said.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire broke out at a home near SW Chaucer Court and SW Aftin Lane.
By the time crews arrived at the scene, all of the residents had evacuated but injuries were reported.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.