Tigard home fire injures at least one person

Washington County

Fire crews responded to a home near SW Chaucer Court and SW Aftin Lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a home fire Friday night in Tigard, firefighters said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire broke out at a home near SW Chaucer Court and SW Aftin Lane.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, all of the residents had evacuated but injuries were reported.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

