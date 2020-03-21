Tigard home fire injures at least one person

Fire crews responded to a home near SW Chaucer Court and SW Aftin Lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a home fire Friday night in Tigard, firefighters said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire broke out at a home near SW Chaucer Court and SW Aftin Lane.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, all of the residents had evacuated but injuries were reported.

