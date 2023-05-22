The victim has been identified as Pedro Antonio Prieto-Lopez of Tigard.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 24-year-old man who police said was critically injured after a shooting in the Metzger neighborhood on Thursday morning has died, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The victim has been identified as Pedro Antonio Prieto-Lopez of Tigard. His family has been notified of his death, according to officials.

“Antonio was a thoughtful gentle giant with an infectious laugh. He was incredibly smart, and passionate about fitness, anime, and making sure the people in his life knew how much he loved them. His passing is an unspeakable tragedy that touches many lives. We implore anyone with knowledge about his death to please contact the police,” Prieto-Lopez’s family said.

Early Thursday morning, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting report at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Locust Street, where they said they found Prieto-Lopez with severe gunshot injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 503-846-2524.