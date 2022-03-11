PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard man is facing federal charges for the second time in five months, U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon announced Friday.

Johnell Lee Cleveland is indicted for sex trafficking and laundering money through a Portland-based bottled water company, Necci Hydrate. Along with that, Cleveland is facing charges for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

From August 2020 to November 2021, Cleveland allegedly forced a person to participate in commercial sex acts. According to the indictment, he tried to conceal the sex trafficking profit by using the funds to pay for Necci Hydrate’s expenses.

Cleveland faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted.

The 40-year-old previously faced federal charges for insurance and COVID-19 relief fraud in November of 2021.