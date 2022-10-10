Visitors of El Tigre Fest can expect local vendors, live music and activities for all ages.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Tigard is about to host its first-ever El Tigre Fest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said the city is “fortunate to have a vibrant and growing Hispanic community.”

“This community has made contributions in every area, from our local schools and the business community to our city government,” Snider said. “I invite you to join me in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our community.”

Event organizers called on first-generation Mexican-American artist Alex Villalobos to make the logo for the first annual festival. The logo was inspired by an old uniform worn by the Pericos de Puebla, a professional baseball team in the Mexican League.

Visitors of El Tigre Fest, which is sponsored by the Oregon Metro, can expect local vendors, live music and activities for all ages.

Da GrillFather Smoked BBQ, El Cuadrilatero and Good Cake Bakery are a few of the Tigard-based businesses that will serve people during the event. From pulled pork sandwiches to authentic Mexican baked goods, there are plenty of choices for food-focused guests.

For drinks, Tigard brewery Cooper Mountain Ale Works will sell two limited-edition beers: a Mexican-style lager and a dark lager.

Kids can partake in face painting, sugar skull decorating, a free sticker giveaway and more this Saturday. There will also be live entertainment.

“I am excited to hear incredible music from four nationally-known Latin bands — Louda y Los Bad Hombres, La Marcha Sound, Los Narwhals, and Valley Wolf — who each bring a unique sound and style,” Tigard’s Communication Manager Kent Wyatt said. “But, the highlight of my day will be the performance of two local dance troupes — Rodney Stanton of Slay Studio collaborating with Flamenco Northwest and Grupo Folklorico de Colores who represent the future of our community and region.”

El Tigre Fest is from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dirksen Nature Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. It is free for all ages.