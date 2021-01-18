Tigard PD seeks help identifying riot suspect

Tigard police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a Jan. 7 riot. (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with the recent riot in Tigard.

On January 7, a group of about 100 protesters took to the streets of Tigard the night after police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect.

The group blocked traffic on their way to the Tigard Police Department, tagging public and private property in the process and vandalizing several businesses. Officers declared an unlawful assembly at about 8:45 p.m. when individuals began breaking windows at the Tigard Police Department and tagging city property.

Minutes later, the unlawful assembly was upgraded to a riot. The group quickly dispersed shortly after.

One man was arrested the same night but as the investigation continues, authorities are attempting to track down another suspect. According to Tigard PD, surveillance video and still images show a man who broke several windows with a crowbar at the Tigard Police/City Hall complex during the riot. He is seen wearing glasses and has curly hair.

This surveillance video shows a man who broke several windows with a crowbar at the Tigard Police / City Hall complex during the January 7th riot. He is wearing glasses and has curly hair.



Recognize him? Call 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

If you recognize this man, Tigard PD asks you to please submit tips by calling 503-718-COPS or emailing tips@tigard-or.gov.