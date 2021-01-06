Tigard police involved in fatal shooting

Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, January 6, 2021 (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, officials said.

The incident began in the early evening and left a man dead at the scene. It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.

No officers were hurt, officials said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating and officials said any further information will come from the District Attorney’s Office.

