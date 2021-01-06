Tigard police involved in fatal shooting

Washington County

Incident unfolded at SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, January 6, 2021 (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, officials said.

The incident began in the early evening and left a man dead at the scene. It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.

No officers were hurt, officials said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating and officials said any further information will come from the District Attorney’s Office.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss