Tigard police ID officer in officer-involved shooting

Tigard police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night near SW Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road, January 6, 2021 (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard Police Department has identified the officer in a recent officer-involved shooting in which a man was shot and killed Wednesday night as police officers struggled to arrest him on domestic violence charges, authorities said.

Officer Gabriel Maldonado, a 14-year veteran of the Tigard Police Department, is the officer who fired his weapon, police said.

Police tried to arrest 26-year-old Jacob Ryan Macduff on Wednesday, Jan. 6, after officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road at about 4 p.m. Macduff was in his vehicle but refused to be taken into custody, according to Tigard police. Officers said Macduff was armed with a knife.

Police said an officer shot and killed Macduff during the struggle to arrest him.

The next night, on Thursday, Jan. 7, about 100 people gathered to protest the deadly shooting. Some in the group later vandalized the Tigard Police Department and nearby businesses.

Tigard police said Maldonado was immediately placed on paid critical incident leave pending the outcome of the investigation, a standard protocol.

In addition, four other officers, including a negotiator, and a sergeant were on scene. They were also placed on immediate critical incident leave as witnesses, also a standard protocol, police said. They have been interviewed by the Washington County Major Crimes Team and have been cleared to return to work. All are long time veterans of the Tigard Police Department, ranging from 10-13 years of service, police said.