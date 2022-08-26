PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded armed man in an apartment in Tigard, police announced Friday evening.

Tigard police said at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Southwest Greenburg Road where a man, armed with a gun, reportedly threatened a woman.

The woman and a witness were able to safely get out of the apartment on their own, police said.

However, Tigard police said they have tried to contact the man through phone calls, text messages and loud speaker hails but he has not responded.

Authorities said out of caution, neighbors received a reverse 911 call to shelter in place.

Authorities have shut down SW Greenburg Road between Hall Boulevard and Locust Street.

Tigard Police Department said transit is being re-rerouted and a shelter bus is available outside of JCPenney.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and an officer from the Washington County Mental Health Response Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story.