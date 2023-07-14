PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A patient assaulted and chased down an ambulance crew as they attempted to transport him during an apparent mental health crisis on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The situation unfolded shortly before 8 a.m. on Southwest Pacific Highway and Canterbury Lane, Tigard police stated, significantly delaying traffic in the area. The patient is said to have unbuckled himself in the back of the ambulance before allegedly attacking the Metro West crew.

According to police, the man began by hitting the paramedic in the head and neck. The EMT that was driving stopped the ambulance and attempted to pull the patient off the paramedic, but said the patient pushed backward and began assaulting the EMT in the chest and throat.

When the EMT escaped the ambulance, police say the patient chased him down Highway 99W with a rock.

Once officers arrived, they say they found the man still chasing the EMT on the side of the highway near Southwest Beef Bend Road. Police intervened and restrained the patient, who was sent to the hospital again in a different ambulance – this time with a Tigard officer to ensure everyone’s safety.

The man was cited for two counts of assault, and the EMT was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police thanked commuters who were affected by traffic delays during the incident.

