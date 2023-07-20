Multiple burglary tools and a gun were recovered from a man who had five warrants out for his arrest. (Tigard police)

Dylan Rhoads was taken to jail and faces several charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police say they recovered a gun and multiple burglary tools from a man who had five warrants out for his arrest on Monday morning.

Dylan Rhoads was taken to jail on the five warrants and faces additional charges of first-degree theft, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling an area 11700 block of SW 69th Avenue, where police say there have been recent car break-ins. When the sergeant stopped a “suspicious” car with three people inside, the back passenger refused to identify himself and told the driver to drive away.

Authorities later identified Rhoads as the passenger who wouldn’t ID himself and police say they found a loaded gun in his waistband, along with “several tools commonly used to commit burglary.” Authorities also learned that the gun in his waveband had been stolen from a car parked at the same hotel a week earlier, police said.

A second passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant and the driver of the car was released, according to authorities.

After a judge signed a search warrant for the items in Rhoads’ backpack, police say they found knives, shaved keys, bolt cutters, a wig, bandana, gloves, a driver’s license that was likely stolen, and other items.

“We’d like to remind people to please remove everything valuable from your car at night to make it less of a target, including guns,” said Tigard police.