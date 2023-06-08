The library will also be closed to the public for the entire day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Drag Queen Storytime, an event hosted by local drag queens who read children’s books to promote reading and diversity, has recently come under fire across the nation – causing libraries to cancel events for fear of their readers’ safety.

Among these casualties is Tigard Public Library, which canceled its upcoming Sunday, June 11 event due to “repeated threats of violence,” according to Tigard police. The library will also be closed to the public for the entire day.

Police say they received information indicating that “the safety of our community may be jeopardized” if the event were to take place.

“We value the safety of the kids, families, and all patrons who rely on the Tigard Public Library to be an inclusive and welcoming place,” officials said. “Our vision as a city is to be an equitable place where all can participate and prosper, and the City will continue to work toward that goal.”