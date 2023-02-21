PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senior citizens facing a huge rent increase for their Tigard apartments made their voices heard at the Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Tenants at Woodspring Apartments first got a notice that their rent would go up in 2021. Their complex was built in the 90s and is affordable housing for low-income people 55 and older.

But the people there are facing an increase of up to 14.6% on their rent, starting as early as next year.

“I only get $1,100 Social Security, and I’m supposed to live on that month to month? There’s no way,” said one longtime resident, Ronald Stenson Sr. “We can’t survive.”

Stenson added that while the cost of rent continues to rise, so does the cost of living.

“There’s got to be something that hopefully Washington County can help and assist us in, so we can have a place to live and not be on the street homeless like so many others,” he said.

The state and county are offering $3,000 to the remaining tenants to cover the rent increase or moving costs.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department said, in part, “Our shared goal with Washington County is to provide clear next steps for resources available to help residents stay stably housed.”