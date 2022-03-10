PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities conducted a sting operation on Wednesday leading to a man’s arrest in Tigard for child exploitation, Tigard Police Department announced.

Authorities said they identified 32-year-old John Middendorp March 2, 2022, after he sent a minor sexually-explicit pictures and messages on Facebook and tried to video chat with her. Officials said he messaged her over several days and agreed to meet her.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations Portland and Tigard police conducted a sting operation and arrested Middendorp at his Tigard home. Authorities also seized his laptop and cell phone.

Middendorp was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, and failure to register as a sex offender.

He made his first federal court appearance Thursday.