John Smith got his catalytic converter etched to help deter thieves, October 8, 2022 (KOIN)

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — As the onslaught of catalytic converter thefts continues, a Tigard auto body shop came up with a plan to possibly deter thieves.

The “Spray ‘Em to Save ‘Em” event at Tigard SUV & Auto Repair brought dozens of people in to get the catalytic converters on their car etched with the VIN or spray painted with the words “Tigard Police.”

A car on a hoist at an auto repair shop in Tigard, October 8, 2022 (KOIN)

Tigard PD worked with the auto body shop to put on this free event.

One of those who came in, John Smith, said his neighbor had his catalytic converter stolen. “It cost him $2000 so any little bit helps. Thanks to the Tigard Police Department and this business for putting on this event.”

Thieves are able to steal a catalytic converter in about a minute, police said.