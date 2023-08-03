Traffic is delayed near the Jackson School Road offramp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Eastbound traffic is delayed on Highway 26 as emergency crews clear a crash involving a tow truck and a cement truck Thursday afternoon, deputies say.

According to a tweet from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the tow truck had been towing the cement truck when it “lost control, and both vehicles flipped over” near the Jackson School Road offramp.

Officials say the crash caused minor injuries, but did not identify those injured. It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Officials say traffic will be down to one lane as crews continue to clear the road.

