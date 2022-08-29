It's wasn't published in the Fearless Flyer, but Trader Joe's says it's opening a new store in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.

The Oregonian first reported in June that the grocery chain had proposed establishing a store in Tigard and on Friday, Trader Joe’s confirmed what city records showed.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Tigard,” Trader Joe’s wrote in its online announcement. “We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program.”

Nakia Rohde, Trader Joe’s public relations manager, said the company does not have a timeline to share, but plans to open the new store later in 2022. It will be located at 16200 SW Pacific Hwy.

Trader Joe’s said it will post updates on its website.

The city of Tigard’s planning department said Trader Joe’s permits are currently all in the inspection stage. The next masonry inspection is scheduled for Tuesday.

There are 13 Trader Joe’s stores currently operating in Oregon and there is a store in Vancouver, Wash.