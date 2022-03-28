PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra is heading into the suburbs to the city of Tualatin, which has become a popular place for families to settle down.

The residential community is quickly growing, and Mayor Frank Bubenik joined AM Extra to share updates on some ongoing city projects and the return of a big event.

A new traffic light has been added at a busy intersection as part of the Tualatin Moving Forward Bond Program. Along with that, the city created an equity committee.

Meanwhile, the return of the west coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is expected this fall.