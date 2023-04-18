PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Earth Day Oregon is bringing together the Tualatin Riverkeepers and Intel to help raise funds and bring awareness to Earth Day.

On Friday, Intel employees will help the Tualatin Riverkeepers — a non-profit that works to maintain the river for humans and wildlife — to remove invasive species at Dirksen Nature Park in Tigard to prep for planting in the fall.

“The Tualatin, I will say, a generation ago was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the U.S. and that’s completely changed, which is really remarkable,” said Glenn Fee with the Tualatin Riverkeepers. “But we still do face a lot of pressures from development. We obviously need, as you’ve been hearing over the last year, we do need new homes in our region, and we support that, but in the right places.”

Fee says the river faces ongoing challenges amid deforestation along the coast coming into the watershed in addition to runoff from new development.

“Our presence here in Oregon is more than 22,000 employees, it’s our largest site globally. We’ve been here since 1974,” said Courtney Martin of Intel. “Our folks live here, they work here, they care about investing in the future of Oregon and I think this is one of the great ways we can get out, demonstrate our commitment to the environment, our commitment to supporting our employees and causes that matter to them.”

Martin says Intel is matching donations as part of their partnership with the Tualatin Riverkeepers.

The Tualatin Riverkeepers are also in need of volunteers for a restoration project on Saturday at the Fields Bridge Park in West Linn.