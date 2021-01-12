TVF&R: 1 person found dead at scene of garage fire in Beaverton

Scene from the garage fire on SW 199 Ct on January 12, 2021 (KOIN)

1 other person at scene taken to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they discovered the body of one individual upon arriving at the scene of a fire in Beaverton Tuesday.

Firefighters were sent to the 6600 block of SW 199th Court around 1 p.m. on reports of a garage on fire at a residence.

One other person was found at the scene and was treated for injuries and subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

TVF&R did not immediately provide details on the damage caused by the fire or if any other structures were involved.

This is a developing story.